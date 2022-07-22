ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has died after suffering an injury while working at a cement plant in Dorchester County.

Travis Cason of Holly Hill was working at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday when he was severely injured while working with equipment, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Cason was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died.

He is expected to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina next week.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is investigating.