LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fort Dorchester wrestling team’s fireworks stand was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Dorchester wrestling team, the firework stand is the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The firework stand was broken into Friday night and “a good bit on inventory” was lost.

“We just took a huge it,” the team said in a Facebook post.

News 2 has reached out to local law enforcement for more information.

The stand is located at the Walmart Marketplace parking lot on Ladson Road for anyone interested in supporting the wrestling team.