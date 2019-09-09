SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – You may soon see more bikes in the downtown Summerville area. Town council is expected to discuss a new bike-share program on Monday that would make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The goal of the program is to support economic development.

According to the town council’s agenda, the program would give residents a better chance to experience the town’s natural environment. It would also support the area’s growing eco-tourism industry.

The proposal includes 20 bikes and 30 bike docking racks. The bikes would be distributed across three stations in downtown Summerville.

There would be signs directing you to each station and the Sawmill Branch Trail. It’s the quickest route for cyclists and pedestrians to get to the Oakbrook area as well as the Ashley River.

Crews would also work to clean-up and beautify the Berlin G. Myers Parkway underpass on East Richardson Avenue.

Here’s a look at the budget breakdown according to the town’s agenda:

The bike-share system which includes the 20 bikes, 30 bike docking racks, administrative software, a custom branding package, a safety light kit, and an integrated U-lock for docking away from the system rack would cost $32, 350 dollars.

Wayfinding and station signage—includes directional signage for accessing the Sawmill Branch Trail from downtown, accessing the downtown area from the end of the Sawmill Branch Trail, and suggested routes to other points of interest costs $1,250 dollars.

Improvements to the bike/pedestrian path on East Richardson Avenue—includes paint, planters, plants, and other potential tactical urbanism items used to delineate the path and provide appropriate separation from the street would cost $900 dollars.

And finally, cleanup and beautification supplies—includes paint, flowers, and decorative items to spruce up the Berlin G. Myers underpass and highlight it as a gateway into downtown Summerville costs $500 dollars.

The total budget to implement this new bike share program would cost $35,000 dollars.

Town council hopes to launch this new program at the Flowertown Festival in April 2020.