Dorchester County reminds residents how to properly dispose of Christmas trees and decorations

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials want to encourage residents to safely dispose of Christmas trees before the trees dry out and become fire hazards.

North Charleston and Summerville residents can place their trees curbside for pick-ups as part of their regularly scheduled curbside yard debris removal service.

Trees should be placed near the right-of-way and should be mindful not to place trees in the streets or block fire hydrants, mailboxes, or driveways.

Dorchester County residents can dispose of Christmas trees at one of the sites below:

Miles Road Convenience Site, 130 Suburban Lane, Summerville Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sandy Pines Convenience Site, 374 Sandy Pines Lane, Dorchester Hours: Monday, Wednesday & Friday 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Tuesday & Thursday 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Before disposing of trees, residents should remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, other non-organic decorative materials, and all other materials that are not part of the original tree.

Residents should also not burn Christmas trees in a fireplace or woo burning stove.

Burning the tree could contribute to creosote buildup that could cause a chimney fire.

String lights and all other E-Waste can be properly disposed of at the St. George and Highway 61 Convenience Sites.

Hours for the St. George and Highway 61 Convenience Sites are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM .

Natural Fiber, paper comparable to paper grocery bags, wrapping paper can be recycled.

However, the most popular, metallic, glossy or laminate papers are not recyclable, which can also be said about gift bags.

Natural fiber gift bags can be recycled, if all ribbon, wire mesh and decorative foam are removed.

Natural Fiber wrapping paper/gift bags and gift boxes can be properly disposed of at all fourteen convenience sites.

All boxes must be broke down.