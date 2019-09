DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin vegetative debris removal on Monday, September 16.

The county has contracted with Crowder Gulf to remove debris from all county maintained roads and local roads will be maintained by the Department of Transportation.

Residents should have all debris curbside in one pile by 8:00 AM on September 16.

Debris will not be collected from private roads.