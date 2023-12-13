SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Santa’s Workshop event at Ashley River Park on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to forecasted rainy weather, the event date was moved to Saturday, Dec. 16.

Santa’s Workshop will feature appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

There will also be face painting, cookie decorating, a bounce house, a hot dog lunch, a K9 and Drone demonstration, raffles, and more.

All visitors can gain free admission with a non-perishable food item donation.

Ashley River Park is located at 200 Renken Road in Summerville.