Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office retires K-9 deputy

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is retiring one of their own.

K-9 Deputy Caley is set for retirement in November.

She served for 11 years and deputies say that she “has served the public extremely well during her appointment.”

The department wishes her nothing but good food, great relaxation, and sweet dreams during her retirement years.

Caley will spend her retirement years with a former Dorchester County K-9 Handler so she’ll always be a part of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office family.