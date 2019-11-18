Dorchester County talking changes and improvements in parks, libraries and the Oakbrook area

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester county council is set to discuss some big changes and improvements coming to the area at a County Council meeting on Monday night.

Some of those improvements and changes coming to parks and libraries in the area.

Dorchester county voters approved money for parks and libraries in separate referendums during the November 5th election.

County council plans to discuss the approved referendums tonight— reading two ordinances for the bonds.

Voters already previously approved the money, but the state supreme court ruled the original referendum unlawful because it combined the issues.

The parks and recreation bond would be used to create hiking, biking and pedestrian trails.

It would also pay to develop Ashley River park, the Dorchester County Courthouse park and the Pine Trace Natural Area in Summerville.

The parks and recreation bond is up to $38 million dollars

County council also plans to discuss the referendum for $30 million dollars for libraries.

It includes paying for new library facilities in Summerville, North Charleston, and Ridgeville.

According to Dorchester County officials 11,582 people voted in favor of the referendums.

Nearly 6,000 people voted against them.

Council is also set to take another step towards improving the Oakbrook area of Dorchester County.

The proposal would bring in more jobs and business by investing in infrastructure and improving neighborhoods and schools.

This will not be paid for by raising taxes.

Instead, the county says it will come property value increases of commercial properties like strip malls.

Council must approve one more vote before establishing the Oakbrook TIF district.

The third and final reading is expected during tonight’s meeting.

The meeting is at 6pm at the Dorchester County Human Services Building, Council Chambers, in Summerville.