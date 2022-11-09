DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 will have an eLearning day on Friday due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Schools and district buildings will be closed on Friday, November 11, and all afterschool activities are canceled for that day.

Schedule for eLearning on November 11:

9 a.m. – lessons and assignments must be posted

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – office hours

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – lunch for students and teachers

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – office hours

Note: Parents and students can contact teachers for help during teachers’ office hours via email or other district communication tools. Lessons will be asynchronous, which allows students to learn on their own schedule. Students are expected to complete assignments before they return to school on Monday, November 14.

District leaders say schools will communicate information about learning plans to families.