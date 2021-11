DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Dorchester District 2 (DD2) on Tuesday confirmed that a gun was confiscated from a student at River Oaks Middle School.

A statement from the district said that a teacher found the gun after the student that brought the gun showed it to another student.

The gun was taken, and law enforcement was contacted.

DD2 said that no one was injured and there was no interruption to operations.

The student will be disciplined according to district policy.