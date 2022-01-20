Lowcountry school districts will have an e-Learning day Friday due to winter weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several school districts across the Lowcountry will have an e-Learning day on Friday due to expected winter weather.

Students who attend schools in Dorchester District 2, Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, Georgetown County School District, and Colleton County School District will learn online from home Friday.

District officials said the decision comes as forecasters predict much of the county will be impacted by freezing rain beginning Friday afternoon.

All district schools and facilities will be closed to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“Families will receive instructional information and expectations for students from their school. Extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as Extended Day are canceled for Friday and Saturday,” DD2 officials said.

In Berkeley County, athletics and extracurricular activities are canceled through the weekend and will not resume until Monday, January 24. And all extracurricular activities and afterschool programs for Charleston County students on Friday and Saturday are canceled.

“Students will complete eLearning assignments from home via Google classroom or another designated virtual learning platform. Specific information about assignments will be provided by the student’s school and/or teacher,” said officials with BCSD. “Teachers will share information regarding their office hours to support students completing eLearning assignments at home.”

Berkeley County will not operate virtual feeding sites on Friday due to the potential winter weather.