COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Children in the Lowcountry will soon have a “cleaner” way to ride to school with electric school buses expected to hit the streets in two counties.

This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $1 billion in grants to school districts across the nation as part of the newly created “Clean School Bus Program.”

Dorchester District Four was awarded $3.16 million for 8 buses and Georgetown County School District was awarded $6.32 million for16 buses.

According to Congressman Jim Clyburn (SC-06), the funding will be used to purchase electric school buses and charging stations that will “aid in the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.”

“I am pleased to see how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is continuing to serve South Carolina in our pursuit to improve quality of life through infrastructure,” Congressman Clyburn said. “This funding will provide students with the reliable transportation they deserve while reducing climate pollution.”

The Clean School Bus Program is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, produce cleaner air, and save school districts money. Pollution from diesel fumes is linked to asthma and other health conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in Tribal communities and communities of color.

In all, South Carolina school districts received $58.46 million for 148 buses, the third-highest total funding among the states.