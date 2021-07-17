Dorchester Make-A-Wish child wakes up to ‘humungous’ neighborhood parade

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday was a big day for one special boy, Tommy Shieber, as 18 law enforcement agencies from six counties rallied together to put on parade for the Make-A-Wish child.

Tommy has a terminal genetic disorder, but that does not spot him from having the love of seeing other people.

“He is living proof that nothing breaks the human spirit,” says Heloise Shieber, Tommy’s mom.

He dreams of taking trips in police cruisers and riding around in firetrucks, but usually has to settle for his mom’s car.

“We ride every weekend for 45-50 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays,” says Heloise.

However, Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Dorchester County Sheriffs Office called in some local agencies for help to put together a parade for Tommy – the agencies only expected a few officers and firefighters to show up.

“I thought there would be maybe 50 people, a few neighbors riding around,” says Heloise. “I never dreamt it would be this humongous.”

Heloise never expected 18 agencies from across the state to make the trip to the Dorchester neighborhood.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” says Jamie Stover, from Make-A-Wish South Carolina

Tommy also had a wish to have his own golf cart to ride around on and say hello to all his neighbors and friends, and that’s exactly what he got, a golf cart named “Tommy’s Car.”

“Tommy was born with a lot of problems, but look at him now, look at him, and now he has his car, his own car,” says Heloise