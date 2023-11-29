SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is set to host Pet Community Day on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gerber Distribution on 175 McQueen Boulevard in Summerville.

Pet owners who attend the event can get free vaccines, microchips, food, and pet supplies for their furry friends.

In addition, Tito’s Handmade Vodka will have an ornament-making station set in the Resource Village alongside other vendor tents.

Guest should RSVP for the event at https://www.shelterluv.com/form/community/DPSC/2706-pet-community-day?fbclid=IwAR3otFqoWEVrNgBnD1ZyWcqZEiN7X9uNQurXHcXlwLKT9fUl4dlIpCgzp4c.