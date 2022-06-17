SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester Paws has partnered with Raising Cane’s and Charleston Radio Group to give away pet food and supplies to the community on Saturday.

The shelter said the 35,000 pounds of food, supplies, and cat litter will be given away on a first come first serve basis.

Items include cat and dog food, limited bird supplies, limited ferret/rabbit supplies, cat litter, dog crates and carriers, cat enrichment toys and lounges, and more.

In addition, a veterinarian will be on-site administering rabies vaccines, microchips, and other needed vaccines for dogs and cats.

“Times are tough. We are grateful for our partners who are supporting our mission and coming to our community’s rescue,” Joshua Ayers, President of Dorchester Paws Board of Directors said. “The outpouring support that our partners Raising Canes, Charleston Radio Group, Steinberg Law Firm, Moving Labor Help Center, Grow Financial, Chewy, The Humane Society of United States, Best Friends Animal Society and HolyCity HVAC are lending is incredible. Together we are making a difference for the animals and people of the Lowcountry.”

Dorchester Paws said after seeing an increase in owner surrenders, the shelter launched a self-supported rehoming program that is designed to keep pets from entering the shelter by providing owners with needed supplies, vaccinations, and rehoming advertisements.

“As part of Dorchester Paws mission, we want to champion responsible pet ownership, end unnecessary euthanasia and keep pets with their families,” a Dorchester Paws spokesperson said. “We want to keep them from ever having to enter the shelter system. We recognize the need for our shelter to play a larger role for our community and help aid with the separation of people and their pets.”

The shelter said each person who visits on Pet Community Support Day will go home with at least a two-month supply of food and supplies to care for their animal.

The event is on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Raising Cane’s (9490 Dorchester Rd.) in Summerville.