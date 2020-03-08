Dorchester Paws partners with dog day cares in hopes of finding fur-ever homes

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is working together with local dog day cares to help find forever homes for their animals.

They believe that working with the day cares can give abandoned dogs an opportunity to be seen by potential adopters.

Dorchester Paws has an issue with overcrowding in their shelter, so in order to help fix this problem, they decided to work with local dog day cares like Pet Mahal in North Charleston.

This allows the animals to enjoy a better environment, get more attention and even find a best friend, but the real goal is to help the animals find a family.

The plan is for dogs who are housed at a dog day care to being bonding with dogs who don’t have a home and when the dog owners pick up their pet then they can see how well their dog plays with an animal that needs a home.