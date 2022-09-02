SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Most adoption fees will be waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday thanks to a good Samaritan.

The shelter said an anonymous donor has sponsored the entire adoption floor for the day, meaning adoption fees on dogs, cats, and kittens are waived from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Puppies are excluded.

The generous donation comes as shelters across the Lowcountry are struggling to keep up with the intake of animals. At Dorchester Paws, for example, more than 120 animals have come into the shelter in the last week, bringing the total number of animals under its care to 419.

“All of our animals are crossing their paws, in hopes that this grand gesture, brings a ton of our animals, their fur-ever home quicker,” April Howard Director of Shelter Operations said. “With the holiday on Monday and our shelter being closed to the public, all of our staff are hoping tomorrow is the day our shelter clears space.”

Dorchester Paws said they are still in need of temporary fosters. For more information on fostering, click here.