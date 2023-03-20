If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- An animal shelter in Summerville is lending some “eggstra” help to the Easter Bunny this year.

It is all part of Dorchester Paws’ third annual “Egg My Yard” fundraiser.

For a small donation, helpers will hide plastic, chocolate and candy-filled eggs around your front yard so families can wake up to an epic egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

“The dogs and cats of Dorchester Paws have been filling over 10,000 eggs with candy in anticipation of the biggest year yet,” organizers said.

Packages range from $25 for 20 eggs to $200 for 75 eggs, a basket of goodies, and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself. All proceeds go toward helping animals in the shelter including expenses for daily needs and necessary medical care.

Eggs will be hidden on Saturday, April 8 from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., and participants will be given a sign that must be placed on the front door.

You must live within 30 miles of the shelter — located at 136 Four Paws Lane — to have your yard egged.

Hop on over to the Dorchester Paws website by April 8 to purchase your egg bundle.