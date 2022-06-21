CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As filming begins for the third season of HBO’s hit show ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ casting agents are looking for people in the Charleston area who could pass as doubles for some of the show’s top stars.

The show features actors John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson and has been filming in the Lowcountry since 2018.

Casting agents with Tona B. Dahlquist said they are looking for “photo doubles” for filming on Thursday, June 23 with a pay rate of $150 for eight hours.

Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride) – Caucasian male with black or brown hair — 6′, 17x 34-35 shirt, 38 x 32 pants. You must be able to drive. Submit with ‘Jesse Double’ as the subject line.

Gideon Gemstone (Skyler Gisondo) – Caucasian male with light brown hair — 5’7/130, 20 x20 pants, 36 suit jacket. Must be able to drive a truck. Submit with ‘Gideon Double’ as the subject line.

BJ (Tim Baltz) – Caucasian male with light brown hair — 5’11/ 150, 15x 33 shirt, 30×32 pants, 36 R jacket. You must be able to drive. Submit with ‘BJ Double’ as the subject line.

Amber Gemstone (Cassidy Freeman) – Caucasian female — 5’9, Size 6 (8 on some items), shoe 8.5, red hair preferred but can use a wig. Submit with ‘Amber Double’ as the subject line.

Keefe Chambers (Tony Cavalero) – Caucasian male — 5’8/150, 16.5 neck, 42 R jacket, 34×30 pants. You will be wigged- less hair on your head is a plus. Must be able to drive. Submit with ‘Keefe Double’ in the subject line.

Casting agents are also looking for doubles to portray Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles) and Eli Gemstone (John Goodman). Specifications were not provided. Filming for these roles will take place on June 17.

Those matching these descriptions should send two current photos – a close-up and a full length – to TRG3extras@gmail.com with your character in the subject line.

Photos should best reflect your current hair color, style, length and current body build. Include your name, phone number, age, city/state you reside, height/weight, clothing and shoe sizes, and a description of any visible tattoos.

Casting agents say doubles may use wigs if their hair is not a match.

Filming is expected to continue through the fall. A release date for season three has not yet been announced.