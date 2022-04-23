CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Race 4 Achievement hosted their 7th annual #Race4Wanza Doughnut Dash 5K Saturday to honor Tywanza Sanders and fund Lowcountry scholarships.

Race 4 Achievement raises scholarship funds for minority graduating seniors in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church Massacre.

The Tywanza Sanders Scholarship awards $1,000 scholarships to graduating minority seniors at James Island Charter High, West Ashley High, and Burke High School. The Dan Stern Citadel Scholarship awards a minority Charleston area graduate attending The Citadel with $500, and the newly established Malik Samir Werts Scholarship awards a minority graduating senior from Charleston County School of the Arts.

The scholarship fund began just before the passing of Sanders, who was involved in Race 4 Achievement.

News 2 spoke with Race 4 Achievement co-founders and friends of Sanders, Ryon Smalls, and Rashaad Lennen.

“Once Tywanza passed, his friends came together to honor him and renamed the scholarship in his name,” Smalls said. “Tywanza wanted to make sure that we gave back to the youth in the area. We are thankful to be able to do that by honoring him in his memory.”

Lennen said to the community, “this means hope. hope not only for our young individuals in the Charleston area but also hope for the community after having a such a tragedy that was racially motivated.” He is grateful that “a whole bunch of races come together and celebrate the life of Taywanza Sanders and the youth in the area” at the event.

According to Lennen, Sander’s father, Tyron Sanders participates in the race and typically walks the race slower and slower each year to honor his son.

The co-founders encourage people to participate in the race next year, “the more people that come out, the more scholarships we can give,” Smalls said.

For more information on the organization visit @race4acheivement on Instagram and Facebook and at their website here.