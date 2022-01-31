Power outages restored at College of Charleston, Charleston County Public Library

UPDATE: Power has been restored.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A power outage is impacting buildings on the College of Charleston campus and the Charleston County Public Library on Monday morning.

College leaders said a downed powerline is affecting buildings north of the St. Philip Street/ Calhoun Street intersection. It happened just before 8:50 a.m.

Crews with Dominion Energy are responding to the scene and expect to restore power within the hour. The college will let students and staff know once power is restored.

Meanwhile, the Charleston County Public Library said the Main Library was also being impacted by a power outage. It’s unclear if the outages are connected.

Leaders with CCPL said internet access at the main library; phone service and PC reservation are down for all CCPL branches.

“The opening of Main Library will be delayed today until the problem is resolved and power is restored,” said Doug Reynolds with CCPL.

Reynolds said CCPL staff are investigating the issue and are working to get it resolved. They said there is no estimated time for restoration.