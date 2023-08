UPDATE: As of 3:12 p.m. only the far left lane was closed.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say two lanes on Highway 17 N are closed following a collision Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, a car crashed into a power pole between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Highway 17 N at Shelmore Blvd.

Two lanes are closed.

