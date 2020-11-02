Downtown businesses preparing for potential Election Day unrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses in downtown Charleston are preparing for the potential of unrest on Election Day.

Many of the businesses, which were damaged during the May riot, spent much of the afternoon boarding up storefronts along King Street.

Law enforcement officials from across the Lowcountry say they do not want a repeat of the May 30th riots, and have been working on a strategy to combat any possible unrest.

“We are all working together, we’re communicating every day about the information that may be received,” said Charleston police chief, Luther Reynolds last week.

Coordination of the agencies from the top down starts with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office who is heading up the action plan but Chief Reynolds says an action plan is being communicated to all local municipalities.

“I participated in a call with the mayor’s office, with the mayor and the board of elections,” says Reynolds. “The sheriff’s office has an action plan for the county.”

The action plan includes all hands on deck, with the agencies stepping up man power and being on alert in the event law enforcement is needed.

“We’ve been working for most probably a week now putting our plan together here in the sheriff’s office,” says Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight. “They are feeding us all of the intelligence that we can gather from federal and local to make sure that if there is anything going to happen, we have a little advanced notice on it,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies are meeting again on Monday to make final preparations for whatever may come on Election Day.