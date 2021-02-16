Downtown carriage horse gets spooked by heavy equipment while in training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A carriage horse took a tumble on Tuesday after getting spooked by heavy equipment in downtown Charleston.

It happened in the area of Lenwood Street and Tradd Street around 11:44 a.m.

The horse, named Vern, was in training at the time and the carriage he was pulling had no passengers except for the driver and two employees, according to Old South Carriage Co.

Witnesses said a sign on the carriage also indicated that it was a training session.

Old South Carriage Co. told News 2 Vern had a visit from a veterinarian and only suffered a minor scrape on his leg – they say he has been given a clean bill of health.

The witnesses said employees arrived via golf cart to assist and were able to get the horse back up in a short amount of time. They said it was able to walk back to the stable while crews hitched the carriage to the golf cart.

“Before any animal is sent out on tour, they undergo an extensive training process that allows them ample time to form a relationship with the drivers and to acclimate to working downtown. Old South Carriage Company remains committed to ensuring the safety of its animals and guests, and our extensive equine training protocols are part of how we keep our passengers and employees safe,” the company said in a statement.