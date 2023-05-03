CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A lavish penthouse in downtown Charleston with panoramic views of the harbor could be yours — for the right price.

The two-floor penthouse, located in the People’s Building at 18 Broad Street, has hit the market for a listing price of $14.5 million, according to realtor Bonnie Greer with William Means Real Estate.

“This premier address with luxury finishes and historic details offers unparalleled views of Charleston’s Harbor and the entire historic district. The location at the corner of Broad and State Streets is unlike any other,” said Geer. “It is steps away from Charleston’s world-renowned culinary scene as well as museums, art galleries and waterfront parks.”

The 8,363-square-foot property includes three bedrooms and three-and-half bathrooms spread out across two floors. An outdoor living and entertainment space on the rooftop adds an additional 3,500 square feet and offers panoramic views of Charleston Harbor and Fort Sumter.

In addition, the home has more than 50 arched windows that provide views of the city skyline from every angle.

Credit: Keen Eye Marketing

A 1,500-square-foot primary owner’s suite sits in a separate wing on the eastern side of the penthouse and is complete with a spa-like marble bath and steam shower, a large dressing room and closet, a study with a fireplace, wet bar, and a dog washing room, according to the listing.

Features of the home’s second floor include two additional guest suites, a full kitchen, a den, and a billiard room.

The property also comes with a private elevator entrance, two wine chillers, gated parking spaces, and around-the-clock security.

The eight-story People’s Building — considered Charleston’s first “skyscraper” — was first envisioned by Mayor R. Goodwynn Rhett and finished in 1911.

The construction plans were reportedly controversial at the time as people worried how it would impact the city’s original skyline. President William Howard Taft is rumored to have said “I don’t believe that it did ruin the skyline, but if it did, the view from up here makes it worth it,” while standing atop the building.

According to Zillow.com, the penthouse’s most recent sale in 2020 fetched $12 million.