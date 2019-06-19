Charleston Fire, Dominion Energy responding to active gas leak downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire is on the scene of an active gas leak on Bravo Street in downtown Charleston.

According to Dominion Energy, crews responded to a call at 9:56 a.m. at the intersection Bee Street and 45 Courtenay Drive near MUSC, where a third-party contractor working in the area struck and damaged a natural gas line.

Traffic on Bee Street and Ralph Johnson Drive is being impacted as crews work to make repairs.

