Downtown restaurant, One Broad Street, closes amid the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Lowcountry restaurant is closings its doors as it faces tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Broad Street, which served traditional American cuisine, has permanently closed its location at the corner of Broad Street and East Bay Street in downtown Charleston.

“As the pandemic continues to present challenges to our little corner of Charleston, we have made the extremely tough decision to permanently close operations at One Broad,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

The owners said unlike a hurricane where you know it will pass in a few days, the coronavirus pandemic has no end in sight where “we could strategize an end without draining our energy or finances.”

The four-story antebellum building was purchased in 1852 by the State Bank of South Carolina and designed by Charleston’s most notable antebellum architectural firm, Jones & Lee, according to the restaurant’s website. They say it is considered one of the finest Italian Renaissance Revival style buildings in the country. “It has survived bombardment, hurricanes, and a major earthquake.”

“Thank you to all of our staff that trudged forward through thick and thin and we look forward to a time when we can all hang on the other side of the bar,” owners said.