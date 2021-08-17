LIST: Several roads close in downtown Charleston due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several roads have been closed due to flooding in downtown Charleston on Tuesday.

Much of the Lowcountry will see off and on downpours as tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression Fred moves through the region.

“1-3″ of rain will fall in many areas, with locally higher amounts possible,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Be prepared for flooding to develop in some areas!”

Roads currently closed due to flooding:

Ashley Avenue between Fishburne and Congress

Ashley Avenue between Halsey and Bennet

Fishburne Street between Ashley and President

King Street/Huger Street

Ogier Street between Vanderhorst and Calhoun

Sheppard Street between Crosstown and Rutledge