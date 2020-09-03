Chalmers Street gas leak secured after contractors struck natural gas line early Thursday morning

UPDATE: Paul Fischer, a spokesman for Dominion Energy, told News 2 the gas line has been secured and fire trucks have left the area. Crews are still working at the scene.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a natural gas leak on Chalmers Street in downtown Charleston.

A spokesman with Dominion Energy, Paul Fischer, said crews received a call that a third party contractor working in the area accidentally struck and damaged one of their natural gas lines.

A viewer told News 2 they were evacuated from their home in the area. Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said residents are sheltering in place while others were evacuated.

Chalmers Street is closed between Church Street and Meeting Street.