CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The UPS store on Meeting Street is helping local businesses who suffered damage during Saturday night’s riot by offering free services.

Businesses that need to file an insurance claim can get free printing, scanning, and notary services.

Temporary signage is also available for free.

Owner Michael Cunningham says it’s their way of helping.

The UPS store on Meeting is open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays.