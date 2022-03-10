CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Annie Andrews, who is running to represent South Carolina’s First Congressional District, is calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax amid a surge in gas prices.

She believes it’s up to lawmakers to do “everything within their power” to lower the price of gasoline. Right now, the federal gas tax is at 18.4 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices are out of control and it’s the responsibility of our leaders in Washington to pursue any and all solutions to bring down costs for American families,” said Dr. Andrews. “By suspending the gas tax through the end of the year, we can provide real savings for every driver in the Lowcountry.”

She also wants Congress to address what she called corporate greed among oil and gas companies, “who are choosing to spend their record profits on stock buybacks for shareholders instead of increasing production,” said Andrews.

Dr. Andrews says ultimately the solution to soaring gas prices is transitioning away from fossil fuels to cleaner, more renewable sources of energy.

“The long-term answer to high gas prices is eliminating our reliance on oil,” said Dr. Andrews. “We need to invest in a clean energy economy that doesn’t depend on energy from countries like Saudi Arabia or Russia.”

Governors in six states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, are calling for a federal gas tax holiday to help save Americans money at the gas pump.

SC gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham renewed his call for the state’s General Assembly to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax.

Cunningham initially called for the suspension in November, when gas prices were at a 7-year high.

“Gas prices are out of control for a variety of reasons and it’s time for South Carolina to take action to help families save money at the tank,” said Cunningham. “By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state’s budget surplus, we can ease the financial burden on South Carolinians without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”

Officials say the current gas tax in SC is $0.26 with gas tank capacities ranging from 10 to 30 gallons.

The gas tax suspension would save drivers about $5 to fill up a 20-gallon tank.