Dr. Jill Biden praises Joint Base Charleston for role in Afghanistan evac during Lowcountry visit

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday visited Joint Base Charleston to thank military members and their families for the sacrifices they have made in pursuit of our nation’s security.

Dr. Biden said that since her father was a signalman in the US Navy, Joint Base Charleston has been integral to national security. That legacy was on display for the world to see during Operation Allies Refuge.

In the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in US military history, some 130,000 Americans, Afghan allies, and vulnerable people were airlifted out of Kabul as the Taliban assumed power.

Men and woman of the 437th Airlift Squadron, 628th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and 315th Airlift Wing jumped into action, deploying to Kabul and bases around the world to assist with logistics, relocation, and resettlement.

“When you saw they needed help, you once again answered the call to serve,” Dr. Biden said. “Anytime, anywhere, this community answers.”









After addressing the crowd, Dr. Biden met with service members and their families.

She shook hands and heard stories from those who were on the ground, including some of the members aboard the flight where an Afghan evacuee delivered a baby girl as the plane was descending.

As military leaders introduced her to the service members, she at one point asked for the information to be repeated loud enough for the press to hear, as she wanted to ensure the men and women were recognized for their efforts.

The role that military families play behind the scenes was not lost on Dr. Biden, a military mom and grandmother herself.

She thanked military families for putting up with sleepless nights worrying about their loved ones out in the field so that we can sleep soundly knowing we are safe.

Dr. Biden also noted the tremendous efforts of military spouses in helping to resettle Afghan refugees, collecting necessities like food, clothing, and toiletries to help ease the transition.

The First Lady took a special interest in the children of military families, stopping to take photos with them and sign books, like the one she wrote about her husband, President Joe Biden.

On the way out, she said that Charleston holds a special place in her heart.