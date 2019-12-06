Dr. Lori Ann Campbell of Summerville passes away

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Lori Ann Campbell passed away on Monday at the age of 54, following a long battle with illness, according to her family.

She was a long time Summerville resident, having moved there in 1990.

In 1993, she established the Women’s Health Partners in Summerville, where she devoted her life to working as an OBGYN, according to her obituary.

Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lowcountry Food Bank 2864 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405.

Those who wish to share a memorial message with the family should visit https://www.jamesadyal.com/obituaries/Lori-Campbell-2/