Drayton Hall Plantation suffered nearly $100,000 worth of damage due to Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian is no longer in the Lowcountry, but its impact is still being felt in many area.

This is no different at Drayton Hall Plantation where 30 trees have fallen because of the high winds and heavy rains of Dorian.

The impact of Hurricane Dorian is still being felt at @draytonhall plantation and they want YOU to help them. Check out how you can help right now on @WCBD at 5! pic.twitter.com/YrkBfy249c — Antonio Stinson (@AntonioWCBD) September 10, 2019

The plantation reported that this was the second most disastrous act of nature that Drayton Hall has suffered this quarter.

This would cause nearly $100,000 worth of damage to the plantation.

Carter Hudgins, President and CEO of Drayton Hall, says that it’s important to preserve the area because of its historic value.

“Drayton Hall was formed in 1738, remained in the family for seven generations and was turned over to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the mid-1970s. It’s never been updated, no running water, no HVAC. It’s a very rare time capsule.” Carter Hudgins, CEO and President, Drayton Hall

The employees at Drayton Hall worked hard over the last few days after the storm to remove debris so that they could open as soon as possible because visitation revenue is a very important source of funds for them.

The people at Drayton Hall are hoping that people will donate around $250,000 to go towards immediate and long-term preservation so that the plantation can be around for many years to come.