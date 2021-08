MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A dredge overturned at the Charleston Harbor Marina in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.

Officials say the vessel overturned near the marina located close to the USS Yorktown.

Witnesses at the marina say it was toppled by a current overnight. They say it did not hit the marina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, US Coast Guard, and Mount Pleasant Fire and Rescue responded to the marina.

Crews are working pull clear the incident.