Drive-by parades held at area hospitals to celebrate case management week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry communities came together Friday to honor heroes at hospitals.

The socially distanced festivities were at several locations, including Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center.

The parades, held in honor of national case management week, are all about recognizing the important work that case managers provide to patients and families, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missy Smith, a case manager at Trident, says the show of support made her day:

“I just think it was very nice of them, just to take the time for us. Like I said, our whole job is just to try and help people. At the end of the day, we just want to try and help and make people feel better.”

