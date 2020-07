HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Holly Hill, S.C. today.

The testing will be hosted by Family Health Centers, Inc. at Greater Unity AME Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any additional information regarding mobile screenings and testing sites, call (803) 531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.