A well-made trunk organizer keeps all your groceries and packages from sliding around, spilling things and making a mess of your trunk.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two local organizations will partner up to host a drive-thru food distribution this Thursday in Summerville.

Redeemed Christian Church of God Summerville and South Eastern Chapter of National Action Network will partner to host a drive-thru food distribution Thursday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1246 Bacons Bridge Rd. in Summerville.

The community is invited to participate and get what they need during the distribution.