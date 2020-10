MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru trunk-or-treat will be held today at the Regional Recreation Complex in Moncks Corner.

Town employees and event sponsors will be handing out treats during the event.

Guests are asked to stay in your car during the event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

If you are attending, everyone must enter the complex from East Main St.