MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers in Mount Pleasant arrested a person after they were found with a handgun and drugs inside a vehicle.

According to the department, an officer was patrolling on a midnight shift when they noticed a vehicle that was not driving in their lane and appeared to be yelling at another driver.

After stopping the vehicle to investigate, the officer noticed a handgun on the floor. The driver was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a schedule II narcotic, and driving under the influence.