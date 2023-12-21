MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver in Mount Pleasant is looking to stop close calls at a busy intersection near her neighborhood.

Karen Bryant shared photos from the intersection of Bowman Road and Rosemead Road, near the McDonalds just south of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

She says that with Rosemead Rd. sitting lower than the nearby bridge, it’s difficult to see oncoming traffic when turning onto Bowman no matter how high up you sit.

“Even in my 2500 Ram, I can’t see but the top of a car on the other side of the bridge, unless I pull into the traffic, over the crosswalk. And then, while you’re looking to the left, someone may come to the right on a bike, and it’s just really dangerous,” said Bryant.

Bryant believes a simple fix would be to install a mirror.

News 2 confirmed Rosemead Road was owned and maintained by the Town of Mount Pleasant, so we reached out to see if that was possible.

The town said they do not install mirrors at intersections and that it would fall into the hands of the South Carolina Department of Transportation; however, the town official said if a sight distance issue exists that is not easily correctable, the town can work with SCDOT to investigate improvements, like making a change to the road or installing a traffic signal.

In the meantime, because of our story, the town’s Engineering and Development Services Department has reached out to Public Services. They’ll be checking out the vegetation at the intersection and trimming anything blocking the view.

