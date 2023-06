NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning on Dorchester Road.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, crews responded to a crash just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Lambs Road.

NCPD says two vehicles were involved, and one driver is dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The NCPD traffic unit is investigating.