Driver dies after running off Cainhoy Road Sunday evening

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after running off a roadway Sunday evening in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1993 Ford pick-up was traveling west on Cainhoy Road when they ran off the road.

Troopers said the truck hit a ditch and then struck a culvert before hitting a house near Baldwin Corner Road around 7:05 p.m.

The name of the driver will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. No other details were provided.