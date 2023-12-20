CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after being partially ejected from their vehicle during an early morning crash on Maybank Highway.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a 2010 Nissan Altima was traveling on the Stono River Bridge when the driver lost control, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. Police said the driver died at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

Maybank Highway was closed while investigators responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to contact Charleston PD’s Traffic Unit by calling 843-965-4084.