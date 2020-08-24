Driver killed in Sunday night car crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead in Williamsburg County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on McCutchen Rd.

Officials reported that a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree, and overturned causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was reported deceased at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released and the SCHP is continuing to investigate the accident.