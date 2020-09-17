Driverge Vehicle Innovations announces $350K expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle manufacturing company announced a $350,000 expansion project in Charleston County on Thursday.

Driverge Vehicle Innovations, which builds and ships commercial shuttles, wheelchair-accessible vans, transporters, and small buses, will expand its operations in North Charleston and provide 13 new jobs.

“We are pleased to invest in a community that has worked as a partner, collaborator and as a friend. Our commitment to Charleston is the result of a talented local workforce and the enterprising government support for the automotive industry,” said Driverge Vehicle Innovations President Mark Minatel.

The expansion on Sightline Drive will increase camper van production.

“Driverge joins the city of North Charleston’s growing automotive sector, and with the creation of 13 jobs, this industry leader will take a notable position in our local business community. We look forward to seeing Diverge’s growth and future successes within the city of North Charleston,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

Individuals who are interested in joining the Driverge team should visit https://www.driverge.com/about/careers/.