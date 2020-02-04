DRONE SAFETY: Should all drone operators be licensed to fly?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When it comes to drones and business, the sky is the limit. But the dangerous side of sending them hundreds of feet into the air is who they are sharing the space with.

Historic downtown Charleston, beautiful Lowcountry sunsets and the Arthur Ravenel Bridge – these make for spectacular images at 400 feet in the sky.

David Keller says drones have taken his business to new heights.

“You can get shots that you could never, never get from the ground, or from a helicopter for that matter,” said Keller.

To fly his drone, Keller had to be certified and receive a license.

“Every two years, I have to get it renewed,” he said.

But there is a catch. Recreational drone users don’t have to have any certification and can fly the same models of drones as licensed users, like Keller, and someone without training is more likely to make a mistake.

“Any object, whether it’s a bird, or a drone, when an aircraft hits it, it’s going to make an enormous impact, and that single-engine aircraft is coming down, one way or the other, it’s going to glide down to the earth,” explained Julie Grundahl, a flight instructor and retired Air Force pilot.

Grundahl flew for the Air Force for more than 2 decades, including two trips to Iraq. Now, she teaches others to fly safely.

At this point, she fears it’s only a matter of time before a drone causes a catastrophic crash if more regulations aren’t enforced.

“It’s actually something that concerns me on a day-to-day basis because I don’t think they realize what they are doing and kind of the risk they are taking on,” shared Grundahl.

Aviation lawyer J. Brooks Davis, who is also a pilot, thinks the solution is more training.

“I really think that there should be more regulation, as far as recreational users of drones, so they understand airspace more,” Davis said.

“As a licensed drone pilot, this is my livelihood, so I take the rules very seriously,” said Keller.

Many of the people we spoke with agreed that it would be a good idea for recreational drone users to still be required to have some knowledge of what it means to share the airspace.

Right now, for commercial use, you must be at least 16-years-old, pass a TSA background check, an aeronautical knowledge test and receive a remote pilot certificate from the FAA.