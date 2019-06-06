Drought impacts local farms; farmers thankful for rain

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local farmers are thankful for the recent rain because the extreme drought has made their job difficult the past few weeks.

Erik Hernandez is the farm manager at Boone Hall and has worked there for more than 17 years.

“This is the worst I have seen it in 17 years,” Hernandez said.

He says the drought has caused farmers to work double as hard to make up for the dryness.

“Sometimes we don’t leave here until 9 or 10 p.m. because of all the manual labor we have to do to make up for no rain,” he said.

Hernandez says the irrigation pond that irrigates all the fruits and vegetables on the farm is at an all time low. Usually the pipes that go from the pond to the farm float atop the water, but they are now at the bottom of the pond. Due to the pond lacking water, farmers had to dig wells to keep the vegetables alive.

“We haven’t been able to give them [the vegetables] the nutrients they need, but luckily we have enough water just to keep them alive,” Hernandez said.

He said the rain is the answer to their prayers. He hopes the rain continues to their fruits and vegetables to go back to normal.