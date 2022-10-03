WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center encourages community members to drop off unused and expired medicines at their Crush the Crisis event in October.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million people misused prescription pain relievers in the year 2020.

“Colleton Medical Center is committed to doing our part to eradicate opioid misuse and addiction,” Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO said.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Walterboro Police and Colleton Medical Center will host Crush the Crisis, a drug take-back event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“We encourage our community to safely and anonymously drop off unused and expired medication for proper disposal at our collection site on Saturday, October 29.”

The following items will be accepted:

Tablets or capsules in any packaging

Patches

Medicated ointments, lotions, or drops

Liquid medicals (in leak proof containers)

Vape cartridges (without batteries)

Pet medications

Needles, syringes, lancets, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The drive-thru event will take place in the main parking lot of the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.