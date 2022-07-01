SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police recovered drugs, guns, and cash during an investigation at an apartment complex in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Narcotics Division received information about drug activity at the Vista Sands apartment complex off Bear Island Road on Thursday.

Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville PD said narcotics investigators conducted surveillance and observed multiple drug transactions that took place within the complex’s parking lot.

“Probable cause was obtained and a search warrant for the apartment was conducted,” said Lt. Hirsch.

Police said 8.4 pounds of marijuana, 26 ecstasy pills, three firearms, and $25,515 in cash were recovered during the operation.

Dasean Hughes was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, according to the Summerville Police Dept.

Summerville Police Department

He was taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center where he is expected to attend a bond hearing.